afn
AFN - Afganí afgano

The Afganí afgano is the currency of Afganistán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afganí afgano exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afganí afgano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Afganí afgano Stats

NameAfganí afgano
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afganí afgano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afganistán

Why are you interested in AFN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AFN email updatesGet AFN rates on my phoneGet a AFN currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26874
USD / CHF0,903735
USD / CAD1,36708
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,667024

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %