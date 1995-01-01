afn
AFN - Afegane afegão

The Afegane afegão is the currency of Afeganistão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afegane afegão exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afegane afegão rates and a currency converter.

Afegane afegão Stats

NameAfegane afegão
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afegane afegão Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afeganistão

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903891
USD / CAD1,36706
EUR / JPY173,492
AUD / USD0,667009

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%