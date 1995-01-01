AFN - 阿富汗尼

The 阿富汗尼 is the currency of 阿富汗. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿富汗尼 exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find 阿富汗尼 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|阿富汗尼
|Symbol
|؋
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pul
|Minor unit symbol
|Pul
|Top AFN conversion
|AFN to USD
|Top AFN chart
|AFN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
|Central bank
|Da Afghanistan Bank
|Users
阿富汗
