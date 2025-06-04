KWD - Dinarul kuweitian
Dinarul kuweitian este moneda Kuweit. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Dinarul kuweitian este cursul de la KWD la USD. Codul valutar pentru Kuwait Dinar este KWD, iar simbolul valutar este KD. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Dinarul kuweitian și un convertor valutar.
Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.
In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.
Statistici Dinarul kuweitian
|Nume
|Dinarul kuweitian
|Simbol
|ك
|Unitate minoră
|1/1000 = Fils
|Simbol unitate minoră
|Fils
|Conversie de top KWD
|KWD la USD
|Grafic de top KWD
|Grafic KWD la USD
Profil Dinarul kuweitian
|Monede
|Freq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
|Bancnote
|Freq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
|Utilizatori
Kuweit
Kuweit
