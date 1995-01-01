yer
YER - Rial iemenita

The Rial iemenita is the currency of Iêmen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iemenita exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iemenita rates and a currency converter.

Rial iemenita Stats

NameRial iemenita
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Rial iemenita Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Iêmen

