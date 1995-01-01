yer
YER - Jemen-Rial

The Jemen-Rial is the currency of Jemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jemen-Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Jemen-Rial rates and a currency converter.

Jemen-Rial Stats

NameJemen-Rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Jemen-Rial Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Jemen

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07486
GBP / EUR1,18044
USD / JPY161,429
GBP / USD1,26881
USD / CHF0,903637
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,514
AUD / USD0,666992

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %