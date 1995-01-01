YER - Jemen-Rial

The Jemen-Rial is the currency of Jemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jemen-Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Jemen-Rial rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Jemen-Rial
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top YER conversion
|YER to USD
|Top YER chart
|YER to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Yemen
|Users
Jemen
