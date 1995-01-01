YER - 也门里亚尔

The 也门里亚尔 is the currency of 也门. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 也门里亚尔 exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 也门里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|也门里亚尔
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top YER conversion
|YER to USD
|Top YER chart
|YER to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Yemen
|Users
也门
也门
