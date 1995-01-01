yer
YER - 也门里亚尔

The 也门里亚尔 is the currency of 也门. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 也门里亚尔 exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 也门里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.

也门里亚尔 Stats

Name也门里亚尔
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

也门里亚尔 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
也门

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.553
GBP / USD1.26871
USD / CHF0.903930
USD / CAD1.36787
EUR / JPY173.604
AUD / USD0.666824

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%