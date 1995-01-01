yer
YER - イエメンリアル

The イエメンリアル is the currency of イエメン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular イエメンリアル exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find イエメンリアル rates and a currency converter.

イエメンリアル Stats

Nameイエメンリアル
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

イエメンリアル Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
イエメン

