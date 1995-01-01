yer
YER - Rial yemení

The Rial yemení is the currency of Yemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial yemení exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial yemení rates and a currency converter.

Rial yemení Stats

NameRial yemení
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Rial yemení Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Yemen

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,469
GBP / USD1,26868
USD / CHF0,903917
USD / CAD1,36746
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666927

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %