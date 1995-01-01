yer
YER - 也門里亞爾

The 也門里亞爾 is the currency of 也門. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 也門里亞爾 exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 也門里亞爾 rates and a currency converter.

也門里亞爾 Stats

Name也門里亞爾
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

也門里亞爾 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
也門

