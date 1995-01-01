yer
YER - Jemenitisk rial

The Jemenitisk rial is the currency of Jemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jemenitisk rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Jemenitisk rial rates and a currency converter.

Jemenitisk rial Stats

NameJemenitisk rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Jemenitisk rial Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Jemen

