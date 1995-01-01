yer
YER - Rial yéménite

The Rial yéménite is the currency of Yémen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial yéménite exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial yéménite rates and a currency converter.

Rial yéménite Stats

NameRial yéménite
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Rial yéménite Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Yémen

