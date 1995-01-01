YER - Rial yéménite

The Rial yéménite is the currency of Yémen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial yéménite exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial yéménite rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rial yéménite
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top YER conversion
|YER to USD
|Top YER chart
|YER to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Yemen
|Users
Yémen
