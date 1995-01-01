yer
YER - Jemenitische rial

The Jemenitische rial is the currency of Jemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jemenitische rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Jemenitische rial rates and a currency converter.

Jemenitische rial Stats

NameJemenitische rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

Jemenitische rial Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
Jemen

