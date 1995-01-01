yer
YER - الريال اليمني

The الريال اليمني is the currency of اليمن. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الريال اليمني exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find الريال اليمني rates and a currency converter.

الريال اليمني Stats

Nameالريال اليمني
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top YER conversionYER to USD
Top YER chartYER to USD chart

الريال اليمني Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Yemen
Users
اليمن

