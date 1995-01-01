myr
MYR - Ringgit malaio

The Ringgit malaio is the currency of Malásia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ringgit malaio exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgits is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Ringgit malaio rates and a currency converter.

Ringgit malaio Stats

NameRinggit malaio
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Ringgit malaio Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malásia

