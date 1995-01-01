myr
MYR - Malaysisk ringgit

The Malaysisk ringgit is the currency of Malaysia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysisk ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for ringgit is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Malaysisk ringgit rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Malaysisk ringgit Stats

NameMalaysisk ringgit
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Malaysisk ringgit Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malaysia

Why are you interested in MYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07341
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,578
GBP / USD1,26714
USD / CHF0,904719
USD / CAD1,36986
EUR / JPY173,440
AUD / USD0,665824

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %