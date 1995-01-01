myr
MYR - Ringgit malais

The Ringgit malais is the currency of Malaisie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ringgit malais exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgits is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Ringgit malais rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Ringgit malais Stats

NameRinggit malais
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Ringgit malais Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malaisie

Why are you interested in MYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07328
GBP / EUR1,18081
USD / JPY161,428
GBP / USD1,26734
USD / CHF0,904236
USD / CAD1,36967
EUR / JPY173,258
AUD / USD0,666388

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %