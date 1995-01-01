MYR - Ringgit malais

The Ringgit malais is the currency of Malaisie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ringgit malais exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgits is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Ringgit malais rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ringgit malais
|Symbol
|RM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top MYR conversion
|MYR to USD
|Top MYR chart
|MYR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
|Central bank
|Bank Negara Malaysia
|Users
Malaisie
