MYR - Ringgit malasio

The Ringgit malasio is the currency of Malasia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ringgit malasio exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgits is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Ringgit malasio rates and a currency converter.

Ringgit malasio Stats

NameRinggit malasio
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Ringgit malasio Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malasia

