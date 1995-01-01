myr
MYR - Malaysischer Ringgit

The Malaysischer Ringgit is the currency of Malaysia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysischer Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgit is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Malaysischer Ringgit rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Malaysischer Ringgit Stats

NameMalaysischer Ringgit
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Malaysischer Ringgit Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malaysia

Why are you interested in MYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07376
GBP / EUR1,18032
USD / JPY161,557
GBP / USD1,26738
USD / CHF0,904369
USD / CAD1,36857
EUR / JPY173,474
AUD / USD0,666363

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %