myr
MYR - マレーシアリンギット

The マレーシアリンギット is the currency of マレーシア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マレーシアリンギット exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for リンギット is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find マレーシアリンギット rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

マレーシアリンギット Stats

Nameマレーシアリンギット
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = セン
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

マレーシアリンギット Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankマレーシア中央銀行
Users
マレーシア

Why are you interested in MYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07455
GBP / EUR1.18023
USD / JPY161.429
GBP / USD1.26821
USD / CHF0.903613
USD / CAD1.36774
EUR / JPY173.463
AUD / USD0.666648

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%