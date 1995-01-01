MYR - マレーシアリンギット

The マレーシアリンギット is the currency of マレーシア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マレーシアリンギット exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for リンギット is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find マレーシアリンギット rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|マレーシアリンギット
|Symbol
|RM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = セン
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top MYR conversion
|MYR to USD
|Top MYR chart
|MYR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
|Central bank
|マレーシア中央銀行
|Users
マレーシア
