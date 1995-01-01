MYR - 马来西亚林吉特

The 马来西亚林吉特 is the currency of 马来西亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马来西亚林吉特 exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for 林吉特 is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find 马来西亚林吉特 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|马来西亚林吉特
|Symbol
|RM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 仙
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top MYR conversion
|MYR to USD
|Top MYR chart
|MYR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
|Central bank
|马来西亚国家银行
|Users
马来西亚
马来西亚
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business