myr
MYR - 马来西亚林吉特

The 马来西亚林吉特 is the currency of 马来西亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马来西亚林吉特 exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for 林吉特 is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find 马来西亚林吉特 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

马来西亚林吉特 Stats

Name马来西亚林吉特
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = 仙
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

马来西亚林吉特 Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bank马来西亚国家银行
Users
马来西亚

Why are you interested in MYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MYR email updatesGet MYR rates on my phoneGet a MYR currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07289
GBP / EUR1.18093
USD / JPY161.523
GBP / USD1.26700
USD / CHF0.904071
USD / CAD1.37028
EUR / JPY173.296
AUD / USD0.665427

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%