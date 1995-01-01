myr
MYR - Maleisische ringgit

The Maleisische ringgit is the currency of Maleisië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maleisische ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysia Ringgit is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Maleisische ringgit rates and a currency converter.

Maleisische ringgit Stats

NameMaleisische ringgit
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Maleisische ringgit Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Maleisië

