MYR - 馬來西亞令吉

The 馬來西亞令吉 is the currency of 馬來西亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬來西亞令吉 exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for 令吉 is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find 馬來西亞令吉 rates and a currency converter.

馬來西亞令吉 Stats

Name馬來西亞令吉
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = 仙
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

馬來西亞令吉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bank馬來西亞國家銀行
Users
馬來西亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07490
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.438
GBP / USD1.26915
USD / CHF0.903757
USD / CAD1.36732
EUR / JPY173.529
AUD / USD0.667037

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%