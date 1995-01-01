MYR - 馬來西亞令吉

The 馬來西亞令吉 is the currency of 馬來西亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬來西亞令吉 exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for 令吉 is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find 馬來西亞令吉 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|馬來西亞令吉
|Symbol
|RM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 仙
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top MYR conversion
|MYR to USD
|Top MYR chart
|MYR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
|Central bank
|馬來西亞國家銀行
|Users
馬來西亞
