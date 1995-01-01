myr
MYR - الرينجت الماليزي

The الرينجت الماليزي is the currency of ماليزيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الرينجت الماليزي exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for عملات الرينجت is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find الرينجت الماليزي rates and a currency converter.

الرينجت الماليزي Stats

Nameالرينجت الماليزي
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = سن
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

الرينجت الماليزي Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankبنك نيجارا الماليزي
Users
ماليزيا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٧
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٠٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠٤٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜