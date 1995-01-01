MYR - الرينجت الماليزي

The الرينجت الماليزي is the currency of ماليزيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الرينجت الماليزي exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for عملات الرينجت is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find الرينجت الماليزي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الرينجت الماليزي
|Symbol
|RM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = سن
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top MYR conversion
|MYR to USD
|Top MYR chart
|MYR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
|Central bank
|بنك نيجارا الماليزي
|Users
ماليزيا
