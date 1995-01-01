MYR - Ringgit malese

The Ringgit malese is the currency of Malesia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ringgit malese exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgit is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Ringgit malese rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ringgit malese
|Symbol
|RM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = sen
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top MYR conversion
|MYR to USD
|Top MYR chart
|MYR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
|Central bank
|Bank Negara Malaysia
|Users
Malesia
