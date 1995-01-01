myr
MYR - Ringgit malese

The Ringgit malese is the currency of Malesia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ringgit malese exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Ringgit is MYR, and the currency symbol is RM. Below, you'll find Ringgit malese rates and a currency converter.

Ringgit malese Stats

NameRinggit malese
SymbolRM
Minor unit1/100 = sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top MYR conversionMYR to USD
Top MYR chartMYR to USD chart

Ringgit malese Profile

CoinsFreq used: sen5, sen10, sen20, sen50
Bank notesFreq used: RM1, RM5, RM10, RM50, RM100
Central bankBank Negara Malaysia
Users
Malesia

