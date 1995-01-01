gyd
GYD - Dólar guianense

The Dólar guianense is the currency of Guiana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar guianense exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar guianense rates and a currency converter.

Dólar guianense Stats

NameDólar guianense
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Dólar guianense Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guiana

