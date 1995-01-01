gyd
GYD - Dólar guyanés

The Dólar guyanés is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar guyanés exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar guyanés rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dólar guyanés Stats

NameDólar guyanés
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Dólar guyanés Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guyana

Why are you interested in GYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GYD email updatesGet GYD rates on my phoneGet a GYD currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07425
GBP / EUR1,18008
USD / JPY161,443
GBP / USD1,26771
USD / CHF0,903317
USD / CAD1,36944
EUR / JPY173,430
AUD / USD0,666315

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %