GYD - ガイアナドル

The ガイアナドル is the currency of ガイアナ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ガイアナドル exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ガイアナドル rates and a currency converter.

ガイアナドル Stats

Nameガイアナドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

ガイアナドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
ガイアナ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07446
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.489
GBP / USD1.26853
USD / CHF0.903910
USD / CAD1.36749
EUR / JPY173.514
AUD / USD0.666863

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%