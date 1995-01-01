gyd
GYD - Dollar guyanien

The Dollar guyanien is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar guyanien exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar guyanien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollar guyanien Stats

NameDollar guyanien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Dollar guyanien Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guyana

Why are you interested in GYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GYD email updatesGet GYD rates on my phoneGet a GYD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,467
GBP / USD1,26848
USD / CHF0,903841
USD / CAD1,36790
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666685

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %