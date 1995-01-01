gyd
GYD - Guyanese Dollar

The Guyanese Dollar is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Guyanese Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guyanese Dollar Stats

NameGuyanese Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Guyanese Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guyana

Why are you interested in GYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GYD email updatesGet GYD rates on my phoneGet a GYD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD0.00000
GBP / EUR0.00000
USD / JPY0.00000
GBP / USD0.00000
USD / CHF0.00000
USD / CAD0.00000
EUR / JPY0.00000
AUD / USD0.00000

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%