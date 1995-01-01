gyd
GYD - 圭亞那元

The 圭亞那元 is the currency of 圭亞那. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 圭亞那元 exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 圭亞那元 rates and a currency converter.

圭亞那元 Stats

Name圭亞那元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

圭亞那元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
圭亞那

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07489
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.421
GBP / USD1.26888
USD / CHF0.903589
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.510
AUD / USD0.666948

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%