GYD - Guyansk dollar

The Guyansk dollar is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyansk dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Guyansk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Guyansk dollar Stats

NameGuyansk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Guyansk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guyana

