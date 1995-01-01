GYD - Guyansk dollar

The Guyansk dollar is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyansk dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Guyansk dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Guyansk dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top GYD conversion
|GYD to USD
|Top GYD chart
|GYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Guyana
|Users
Guyana
