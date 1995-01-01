gyd
GYD - 圭亚那元

The 圭亚那元 is the currency of 圭亚那. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 圭亚那元 exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 圭亚那元 rates and a currency converter.

圭亚那元 Stats

Name圭亚那元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

圭亚那元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
圭亚那

