GYD - Guyana-Dollar

The Guyana-Dollar is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyana-Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Guyana-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Guyana-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top GYD conversion
|GYD to USD
|Top GYD chart
|GYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Guyana
|Users
Guyana
Guyana
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GYD email updatesGet GYD rates on my phoneGet a GYD currency data API for my business