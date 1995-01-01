gyd
GYD - Guyana-Dollar

The Guyana-Dollar is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyana-Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Guyana-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Guyana-Dollar Stats

NameGuyana-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Guyana-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guyana

