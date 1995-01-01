gyd
GYD - Dollaro della Guyana

The Dollaro della Guyana is the currency of Guyana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro della Guyana exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro della Guyana rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro della Guyana Stats

NameDollaro della Guyana
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

Dollaro della Guyana Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
Users
Guyana

