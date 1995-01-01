gyd
GYD - الدولار الجوياني

The الدولار الجوياني is the currency of جويانا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الجوياني exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyana Dollar is GYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الجوياني rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الجوياني Stats

Nameالدولار الجوياني
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top GYD conversionGYD to USD
Top GYD chartGYD to USD chart

الدولار الجوياني Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $100, $500, $1000, $50, $5000
Central bankBank of Guyana
جويانا

