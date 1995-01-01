cdf
CDF - Franco congolês

The Franco congolês is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco congolês exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Franco congolês rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franco congolês Stats

NameFranco congolês
SymbolFranco
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Franco congolês Profile

Users
Congo/Kinshasa

Why are you interested in CDF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CDF email updatesGet CDF rates on my phoneGet a CDF currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26862
USD / CHF0,903787
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,667018

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%