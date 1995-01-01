cdf
CDF - Kongolesisk franc

The Kongolesisk franc is the currency of Kongo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kongolesisk franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Kongolesisk franc rates and a currency converter.

Kongolesisk franc Stats

NameKongolesisk franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Kongolesisk franc Profile

Users
Kongo/Kinshasa

