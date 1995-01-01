cdf
CDF - الفرنك الكنغولي

The الفرنك الكنغولي is the currency of الكونغو/كينشاسا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الكنغولي exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find الفرنك الكنغولي rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك الكنغولي Stats

Nameالفرنك الكنغولي
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

الفرنك الكنغولي Profile

Users
الكونغو/كينشاسا

