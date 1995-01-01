CDF - Congolese Franc

The Congolese Franc is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Francs is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Congolese Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Congolese Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top CDF conversion
|CDF to USD
|Top CDF chart
|CDF to USD chart
|Users
Congo/Kinshasa
