CDF - Franco congolés

The Franco congolés is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco congolés exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Franco congolés rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco congolés
|Symbol
|Franco
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top CDF conversion
|CDF to USD
|Top CDF chart
|CDF to USD chart
|Users
Congo/Kinshasa
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07467
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18057
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,452
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26872
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903797
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36740
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173,507
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,667047
|▼