CDF - Franc congolais

The Franc congolais is the currency of République démocratique du Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc congolais exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Franc congolais rates and a currency converter.

Franc congolais Stats

NameFranc congolais
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Franc congolais Profile

Users
République démocratique du Congo/Kinshasa

