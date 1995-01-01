cdf
CDF - Congolese frank

The Congolese frank is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese frank exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Congolese frank rates and a currency converter.

Congolese frank Stats

NameCongolese frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Congolese frank Profile

Users
Congo/Kinshasa

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07358
GBP / EUR1.18007
USD / JPY161.567
GBP / USD1.26690
USD / CHF0.904604
USD / CAD1.36879
EUR / JPY173.456
AUD / USD0.666213

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%