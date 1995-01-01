cdf
CDF - Congolese Franc

The Congolese Franc is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Congolese Franc rates and a currency converter.

Congolese Franc Stats

NameCongolese Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Congolese Franc Profile

Users
Congo/Kinshasa

