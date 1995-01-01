CDF - Congolese Franc

The Congolese Franc is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Congolese Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Congolese Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top CDF conversion
|CDF to USD
|Top CDF chart
|CDF to USD chart
|Users
Congo/Kinshasa
Congo/Kinshasa
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CDF email updatesGet CDF rates on my phoneGet a CDF currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07465
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18055
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.459
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26868
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903918
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36760
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173.512
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.666906
|▼