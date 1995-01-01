cdf
CDF - 剛果法郎

The 剛果法郎 is the currency of 剛果/金沙薩. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 剛果法郎 exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find 剛果法郎 rates and a currency converter.

剛果法郎 Stats

Name剛果法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

剛果法郎 Profile

Users
剛果/金沙薩

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.415
GBP / USD1.26830
USD / CHF0.903588
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666639

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%