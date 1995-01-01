cdf
CDF - Franco congolese

The Franco congolese is the currency of Congo/Kinshasa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco congolese exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find Franco congolese rates and a currency converter.

Franco congolese Stats

NameFranco congolese
SymbolFranco
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

Franco congolese Profile

Users
Congo/Kinshasa

