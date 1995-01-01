cdf
CDF - コンゴフラン

The コンゴフラン is the currency of コンゴ/キンシャサ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular コンゴフラン exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congo/Kinshasa Franc is CDF, and the currency symbol is FC. Below, you'll find コンゴフラン rates and a currency converter.

コンゴフラン Stats

Nameコンゴフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top CDF conversionCDF to USD
Top CDF chartCDF to USD chart

コンゴフラン Profile

Users
コンゴ/キンシャサ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07318
GBP / EUR1.18024
USD / JPY161.585
GBP / USD1.26661
USD / CHF0.904612
USD / CAD1.36952
EUR / JPY173.410
AUD / USD0.665832

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%