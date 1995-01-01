bob
BOB - Bolíviano da Bolívia

The Bolíviano da Bolívia is the currency of Bolívia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolíviano da Bolívia exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Bolíviano da Bolívia rates and a currency converter.

Bolíviano da Bolívia Stats

NameBolíviano da Bolívia
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Bolíviano da Bolívia Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolívia

