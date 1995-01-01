bob
BOB - Bolíviano bolivien

The Bolíviano bolivien is the currency of Bolivie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolíviano bolivien exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Bolíviano bolivien rates and a currency converter.

Bolíviano bolivien Stats

NameBolíviano bolivien
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Bolíviano bolivien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolivie

