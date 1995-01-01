bob
BOB - Boliviaanse bolíviano

The Boliviaanse bolíviano is the currency of Bolivia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Boliviaanse bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Boliviaanse bolíviano rates and a currency converter.

Boliviaanse bolíviano Stats

NameBoliviaanse bolíviano
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Boliviaanse bolíviano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolivia

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.423
GBP / USD1.26860
USD / CHF0.903967
USD / CAD1.36787
EUR / JPY173.464
AUD / USD0.666800

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%